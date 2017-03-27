Manchester United are reportedly willing to trigger Neymar's €200m (£173m) release clause in order to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to smash their own world-record transfer fee in order to bring Barcelona winger Neymar to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Brazil international for some time now and were given a boost in their pursuit last week when Neymar himself admitted that he wants to play in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is understood to be happy at Camp Nou at the moment, but Barcelona are worried that he could have his head turned by a world-record offer from United.

Spanish publication Sport claims that United are willing to trigger Neymar's €200m (£173m) release clause in addition to offering the forward wages of £416,000 a week.

However, the report goes on to state that Neymar would not consider any move if it means missing out on Champions League football, which could scupper the deal with United currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho's side could still qualify for the Champions League via the top four or winning the Europa League, but negotiations will have to be put on hold until their position is clear.

United also broke the transfer record last summer when spending £89m to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.