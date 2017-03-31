Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will refuse to allow Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly told the club's owner Roman Abramovich to turn down any bid that might arrive this summer from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid are currently being strongly linked with a world-record move for Hazard, who has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season to help the Blues to the top of the table.

Last weekend, it was claimed that Los Blancos had stepped up their interest in the Belgian international as they look to freshen their attack at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to The Express, Conte is insisting that the former Lille attacker is not allowed to depart Stamford Bridge, and the Italian will battle Abramovich if the Russian decides to cash in.

Earlier this week, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon claimed that Chelsea would be powerless to prevent Hazard from leaving for the Bernabeu if the player pushed for a move.