Report: Antonio Conte to block Eden Hazard exit

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will refuse to allow Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 11:32 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly told the club's owner Roman Abramovich to turn down any bid that might arrive this summer from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid are currently being strongly linked with a world-record move for Hazard, who has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season to help the Blues to the top of the table.

Last weekend, it was claimed that Los Blancos had stepped up their interest in the Belgian international as they look to freshen their attack at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to The Express, Conte is insisting that the former Lille attacker is not allowed to depart Stamford Bridge, and the Italian will battle Abramovich if the Russian decides to cash in.

Earlier this week, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon claimed that Chelsea would be powerless to prevent Hazard from leaving for the Bernabeu if the player pushed for a move.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
