Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says that Chelsea are powerless from stopping Eden Hazard leaving for the Bernabeu this summer.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed that Chelsea would be powerless to prevent Eden Hazard leaving for the Bernabeu this summer if the Belgian pushed for a move.

Real Madrid are currently being strongly linked with a world-record move for Hazard, who has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season to help the Blues to the top of the table.

At the weekend, it was claimed that Los Blancos had stepped up their interest in the Belgian international as they looked to freshen their attack at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea are said to be desperate to keep the attacker, but Calderon has insisted that the Blues would not be able to prevent Hazard leaving if the player wanted to seek pastures new.

"Chelsea aren't a selling club, so it wouldn't be easy, but as always it would depend on the wishes of the player," Calderon told talkSPORT.

"If he wants to leave, he will leave - that's always the point. It's all about the player. The player must say, 'I want to leave and go to Real Madrid', and that will be the moment they start negotiating."

Hazard, 26, has scored 66 times in 237 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Lille in 2012.