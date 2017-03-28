New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says that Chelsea are powerless from stopping Eden Hazard leaving for the Bernabeu this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed that Chelsea would be powerless to prevent Eden Hazard leaving for the Bernabeu this summer if the Belgian pushed for a move.

Real Madrid are currently being strongly linked with a world-record move for Hazard, who has scored 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season to help the Blues to the top of the table.

At the weekend, it was claimed that Los Blancos had stepped up their interest in the Belgian international as they looked to freshen their attack at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea are said to be desperate to keep the attacker, but Calderon has insisted that the Blues would not be able to prevent Hazard leaving if the player wanted to seek pastures new.

"Chelsea aren't a selling club, so it wouldn't be easy, but as always it would depend on the wishes of the player," Calderon told talkSPORT.

"If he wants to leave, he will leave - that's always the point. It's all about the player. The player must say, 'I want to leave and go to Real Madrid', and that will be the moment they start negotiating."

Hazard, 26, has scored 66 times in 237 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Lille in 2012.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Read Next:
Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'
>
View our homepages for Ramon Calderon, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Chelsea 'to offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton in Romelu Lukaku deal'
 Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Chelsea 'make Alexis Sanchez top transfer target'
Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'Costa suffers injury scare with SpainPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'Conte 'blocks Chelsea move for Neymar'Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'Defender hints at possible Chelsea exitChelsea to turn down any offer for Hazard?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho
 Real Madrid's forward Raul reacts during the Santiago Bernabeu trophy football match Real Madrid CF vs Al-Sadd SC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on August 22, 2013
Raul refuses to rule out Barcelona move
Real Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Fabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'Chelsea to turn down any offer for Hazard?Man United to join James Rodriguez race?
Real Madrid 'step up Hazard interest'Liverpool 'confident of finalising Rodriguez deal'Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving MonacoFigo wanted Gerrard at Real MadridMadrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona links
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 