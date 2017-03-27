Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly open to the idea of a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea at the end of the season.

Morata rejoined Madrid from Juventus at the end of last season but has struggled to work his way into Zinedine Zidane's first-team plans at the Bernabeu, making just 14 starts across all competitions.

The 24-year-old is understood to be considering his options as he looks for more regular action and has earmarked Chelsea as his preferred destination.

The Blues currently enjoy a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in Antonio Conte's first season in charge and are expected to bolster their squad this summer in preparation for a return to the Champions League.

Spanish publication AS claims that Chelsea would be interested in signing Morata, although the futures of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa are likely to have an impact on any deal.

Hazard has been linked with a move in the opposite direction, with Madrid considering a bid for the Belgian, while Costa has refused to give assurances over his future at Stamford Bridge.