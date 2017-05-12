May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 25,367
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

David Luiz: 'Premier League title win is dream come true'

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender David Luiz describes winning the Premier League title as a dream come true after helping the Blues to be crowned champions.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:52 UK

Chelsea defender David Luiz has described winning the Premier League title as a dream come true after his side were crowned champions with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Luiz has been a central figure in Chelsea's success under Antonio Conte, rejoining the club last summer and going on to thrive in a back three throughout the season.

The Brazilian expressed his delight at having picked up his first Premier League crown and also paid tribute to Conte, who becomes only the fourth manager to win the title in his first season in English football.

"I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title. When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true," Luiz told BBC Radio Five Live.

"Tonight was a great game but we did it. We work hard every day to have these moments. [Conte] likes to work, works with passion every day I am happy for him. He deserves it because he is working hard every day."

Chelsea would end the season with 93 points if they win their final two games - a tally which has been bettered just once in Premier League history.

Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Fabregas feared frustration at West Brom
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Luiz, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'
Pulis: 'Chelsea are worthy champions'Hazard hails "fantastic" Antonio ConteLuiz: 'PL title win is dream come true'Cahill: 'We deserve Premier League title'Fabregas feared frustration at West Brom
Terry hails Chelsea's 'togetherness'Pulis out to thwart Chelsea's title bidTeam News: Costa leads Chelsea line at West BromLuiz: 'Mourinho not right manager for me'Pochettino admits "difficult" week
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 