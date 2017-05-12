Chelsea defender David Luiz describes winning the Premier League title as a dream come true after helping the Blues to be crowned champions.

Luiz has been a central figure in Chelsea's success under Antonio Conte, rejoining the club last summer and going on to thrive in a back three throughout the season.

The Brazilian expressed his delight at having picked up his first Premier League crown and also paid tribute to Conte, who becomes only the fourth manager to win the title in his first season in English football.

"I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title. When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true," Luiz told BBC Radio Five Live.

"Tonight was a great game but we did it. We work hard every day to have these moments. [Conte] likes to work, works with passion every day I am happy for him. He deserves it because he is working hard every day."

Chelsea would end the season with 93 points if they win their final two games - a tally which has been bettered just once in Premier League history.