Alisher Usmanov 'makes £1bn bid to seize full control of Arsenal'

Arsenal's Russian shareholder Alisher Usmanov looks on before the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on March 3, 2013
A report claims that Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov has offered £1bn to take full control of Arsenal from Stan Kroenke.
Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov has made a $1.3bn (£1bn) bid to buy Arsenal from majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, according to a report.

The 63-year-old, who already owns 30 per cent of the club, is said to have tabled the mammoth offer to tempt Kroenke into selling up.

It is claimed by the Financial Times that Usmanov wrote to Kroenke last month to express his interest in taking control of the Gunners, but the American business entrepreneur has yet to respond.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Two weeks ago, I thought something could realistically happen. Now I am not so sure."

Usmanov, worth more than £11bn, has previously clashed with Kroenke over a lack of investment on his counterpart's behalf.

The attempt to take full control at the Emirates Stadium could also have a knock-on effect to Arsene Wenger's decision to stay on, with Usmanov a firm supporter of the long-serving boss.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2012
