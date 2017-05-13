May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-4
Arsenal
Crouch (67')
Crouch (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Giroud (42', 80'), Ozil (55'), Sanchez (76')
Mustafi (28'), Holding (78')

Arsene Wenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injury

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that he is unsure as to the nature or severity of the injury sustained by Alexis Sanchez during his side's 4-1 win at Stoke City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is unsure as to the nature or severity of the injury sustained by Alexis Sanchez during this afternoon's 4-1 win over Stoke City.

Sanchez called for a substitution after seemingly tweaking his thigh with a little over 15 minutes remaining, but there was still time for him to score Arsenal's third of the game before eventually being withdrawn.

The Chilean's goal was enough to kill off a Stoke fightback which was sparked when Peter Crouch used his hand to steer a Marko Arnautovic cross past Petr Cech, and Wenger was pleased with the "fighting spirit" shown by his side as they kept the pressure on the top four.

"We had a difficult week but we've won convincingly so the focus is there, the fighting spirit is there and we're pleased to win. I believe when the team plays well we have the right individual talent to win," he told BBC Sport.

"When they scored the 'hand-goal' they came back but when you go to places like Stoke you need at some stage to suffer and stick together and that's what we did. When we went 3-1 up that was game over.

"The physios told me Alexis Sanchez wanted to come off, I don't know what it was, but he's a fighter and found the resources to score an excellent goal after. We just have to win our games."

Arsenal's win takes them to within one point of the Champions League places, although the gap could grow back to three should Liverpool beat West Ham United on Sunday.

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Jack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Peter Crouch, Marko Arnautovic, Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Result: Arsenal thrash Stoke City to close in on top four
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryOlivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'Team News: Giroud up front for ArsenalJack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'
Arsenal chief exec to move to MLS?Preview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalArsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'Wenger: 'Bellerin ideal replacement for Ox'Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Stoke City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Result: Arsenal thrash Stoke City to close in on top four
 Rob Holding applauds during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Rob Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke City fans
Mark Hughes hints at summer changesWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryTeam News: Giroud up front for ArsenalPreview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalHughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
Charlie Taylor not on Stoke's radarStewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Arter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Stoke join race to sign John TerryHughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 