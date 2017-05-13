Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that he is unsure as to the nature or severity of the injury sustained by Alexis Sanchez during his side's 4-1 win at Stoke City.

Sanchez called for a substitution after seemingly tweaking his thigh with a little over 15 minutes remaining, but there was still time for him to score Arsenal's third of the game before eventually being withdrawn.

The Chilean's goal was enough to kill off a Stoke fightback which was sparked when Peter Crouch used his hand to steer a Marko Arnautovic cross past Petr Cech, and Wenger was pleased with the "fighting spirit" shown by his side as they kept the pressure on the top four.

"We had a difficult week but we've won convincingly so the focus is there, the fighting spirit is there and we're pleased to win. I believe when the team plays well we have the right individual talent to win," he told BBC Sport.

"When they scored the 'hand-goal' they came back but when you go to places like Stoke you need at some stage to suffer and stick together and that's what we did. When we went 3-1 up that was game over.

"The physios told me Alexis Sanchez wanted to come off, I don't know what it was, but he's a fighter and found the resources to score an excellent goal after. We just have to win our games."

Arsenal's win takes them to within one point of the Champions League places, although the gap could grow back to three should Liverpool beat West Ham United on Sunday.