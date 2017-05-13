May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-4
Arsenal
Crouch (67')
Crouch (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Giroud (42', 80'), Ozil (55'), Sanchez (76')
Mustafi (28'), Holding (78')

Rob Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke City fans

Rob Holding applauds during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Rob Holding says that he is pleased to have silenced the Stoke City supporters during his side's 4-1 win over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has expressed his delight at silencing the Stoke City fans during his side's 4-1 win over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners have traditionally struggled away to Stoke, failing to win in their previous six visits dating back to the infamous clash seven years ago when Aaron Ramsey suffered a broken leg after a tackle from Ryan Shawcross.

Stoke looked like making a game of it after coming to life around the hour mark, with Peter Crouch pulling a goal back by using his hand to steer the ball past Petr Cech, but Holding praised his side's reaction to the pressure they came under.

The result leaves Arsenal just a point behind Liverpool in fourth, and the race for a Champions League place next season would be in the Gunners' hands if Jurgen Klopp's side slip up against West Ham United on Sunday.

"We've just got to keep winning and hope Liverpool drop points. I didn't play much in the middle of the season but that was what I expected coming to this club. I just kept working hard and managed to get a place in the team," he told BBC Sport.

"They put a lot of pressure on us with the corners but we gritted our teeth and got them on the counter-attack. It's been a voodoo ground for the lads in the last few years so it's good to come here and silence their fans with a win."

Holding also told Sky Sports News: "Their fans got a bit louder after that goal, they had seven straight corners at one point but we stood up and got some goals on the counter attack. I didn't see Peter Crouch's goal go in but saw some people waving their hands about. It went in but we won so it doesn't matter now.

"I've enjoyed getting on the ball more and playing in a three with a bit more safety. I had my West Ham scarf on when they played Tottenham so I'm sure I'll have it on tomorrow."

Arsenal face relegated Sunderland and Everton in their final two games of the season - both of which come at home.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injury
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rob Holding, Aaron Ramsey, Ryan Shawcross, Peter Crouch, Petr Cech, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Result: Arsenal thrash Stoke City to close in on top four
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryOlivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'Team News: Giroud up front for ArsenalJack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'
Arsenal chief exec to move to MLS?Preview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalArsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'Wenger: 'Bellerin ideal replacement for Ox'Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Stoke City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Result: Arsenal thrash Stoke City to close in on top four
 Rob Holding applauds during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Rob Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke City fans
Mark Hughes hints at summer changesWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryTeam News: Giroud up front for ArsenalPreview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalHughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
Charlie Taylor not on Stoke's radarStewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Arter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Stoke join race to sign John TerryHughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 