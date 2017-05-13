Arsenal defender Rob Holding says that he is pleased to have silenced the Stoke City supporters during his side's 4-1 win over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has expressed his delight at silencing the Stoke City fans during his side's 4-1 win over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners have traditionally struggled away to Stoke, failing to win in their previous six visits dating back to the infamous clash seven years ago when Aaron Ramsey suffered a broken leg after a tackle from Ryan Shawcross.

Stoke looked like making a game of it after coming to life around the hour mark, with Peter Crouch pulling a goal back by using his hand to steer the ball past Petr Cech, but Holding praised his side's reaction to the pressure they came under.

The result leaves Arsenal just a point behind Liverpool in fourth, and the race for a Champions League place next season would be in the Gunners' hands if Jurgen Klopp's side slip up against West Ham United on Sunday.

"We've just got to keep winning and hope Liverpool drop points. I didn't play much in the middle of the season but that was what I expected coming to this club. I just kept working hard and managed to get a place in the team," he told BBC Sport.

"They put a lot of pressure on us with the corners but we gritted our teeth and got them on the counter-attack. It's been a voodoo ground for the lads in the last few years so it's good to come here and silence their fans with a win."

Holding also told Sky Sports News: "Their fans got a bit louder after that goal, they had seven straight corners at one point but we stood up and got some goals on the counter attack. I didn't see Peter Crouch's goal go in but saw some people waving their hands about. It went in but we won so it doesn't matter now.

"I've enjoyed getting on the ball more and playing in a three with a bit more safety. I had my West Ham scarf on when they played Tottenham so I'm sure I'll have it on tomorrow."

Arsenal face relegated Sunderland and Everton in their final two games of the season - both of which come at home.