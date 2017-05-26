Ivorian attacker Wilfried Zaha signs a new five-year contract extension at Crystal Palace.

Ivorian attacker Wilfried Zaha has signed a new five-year contract extension at Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old, who scored seven Premier League goals during the 2016-17 campaign, was reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur in this summer's transfer window.

Speculation surrounding Zaha's future has now been ended, however, with the former Manchester United forward penning a new long-term deal at Selhurst Park.

Zaha told the club's official website: "Palace is in my heart and I don't think the story is over. I spoke with Steve [Parish] and I think I still have more to give this club. The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the league next year.

"I would like to thank the chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let's do this!"

Meanwhile, Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "Wilf has been with the club since he was eight years old and in the first team from the day I arrived. He is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the Red and Blue. I'm delighted he has committed his future to us and look forward to climbing up the table with him next year."

Zaha has been voted Palace's Player of the Season in each of the last two campaigns.