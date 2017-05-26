New Transfer Talk header

George Honeyman signs new two-year Sunderland contract

George Honeyman of Sunderland in action during the pre-season friendly between Hartlepool United v Sunderland at Victoria Park on July 23, 2014
Midfielder George Honeyman pens a new two-year contract with Sunderland as the Black Cats prepare for life in the Championship.
Midfielder George Honeyman has penned a new two-year contract with Sunderland.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth system at Sunderland, made five Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

A number of players are expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer following the club's relegation to the Championship, but Honeyman has been handed a fresh deal by the Black Cats.

"Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract. Honeyman has progressed through the club's youth ranks, initially joining the academy at just 10 years old," read a statement on the club's official website.

Sunderland only collected 24 points from 38 games during the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, with that total seeing them relegated to the Championship in 20th position.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
