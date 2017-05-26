New Transfer Talk header

Phil Bardsley pens extension to Stoke City deal

Experienced defender Phil Bardsley signs a new 12-month extension with Stoke City after making 15 Premier League appearances last season.
Friday, May 26, 2017

Experienced defender Phil Bardsley has signed a new 12-month extension with Stoke City.

The 31-year-old joined Stoke on a free transfer from Sunderland in the summer of 2014, and has made 63 appearances for the Potters in all competitions since arriving at the Britannia Stadium.

Bardsley had initially been expected to leave Stoke on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract, but it has been announced that the former Manchester United defender has extended his deal.

Bardsley made 15 Premier League appearances for Stoke during the 2016-17 campaign.

Geoff Cameron of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Leicester City at Britannia Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Your Comments
