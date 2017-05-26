Experienced defender Phil Bardsley signs a new 12-month extension with Stoke City after making 15 Premier League appearances last season.

The 31-year-old joined Stoke on a free transfer from Sunderland in the summer of 2014, and has made 63 appearances for the Potters in all competitions since arriving at the Britannia Stadium.

Bardsley had initially been expected to leave Stoke on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract, but it has been announced that the former Manchester United defender has extended his deal.

🔴⚪️ #SCFC can also confirm that a 12 month extension has been triggered to extend the contract of experienced full-back Phil Bardsley. pic.twitter.com/M9PWCUjCqO — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 26, 2017

Bardsley made 15 Premier League appearances for Stoke during the 2016-17 campaign.