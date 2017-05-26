New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'to walk away from deal to sign Enner Valencia'

Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton have reportedly pulled out of a move to sign Enner Valencia from West Ham United on a permanent deal and will now pursue other options.
Everton have no plans to sign Enner Valencia from West Ham United on a permanent deal this summer, according to a report.

The 27-year-old made just five Premier League starts for the Toffees during his season-long loan stint, which they had the option to turn into a longer-term contract.

It is claimed by the Liverpool Echo that, following drawn-out talks with United over an £11m transfer, Everton have now walked away from negotiations and will not pursue a move for the forward.

Valencia featured 23 times for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions, while also representing West Ham on seven occasions before departing last August.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is said to be among boss Ronald Koeman's top summer targets, while Wayne Rooney has also been linked as his time at Manchester United has seemingly come to an end.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
