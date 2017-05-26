New Transfer Talk header

Brazil boss Tite 'unsurprised' Barcelona want Philippe Coutinho

Brazil boss Tite says that "it absolutely makes sense" that Barcelona want to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho this summer.
It is understood that Barcelona want to bring Coutinho to La Liga this summer, although the Brazilian international recently played down suggestions that he could leave Anfield ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Tite, however, is 'unsurprised' that the Spanish giants are in the hunt for the 24-year-old, who scored 13 Premier League goals for Liverpool last season.

"It absolutely makes sense for me that Barcelona are after him," Tite told Sport. "I do not want to be pretentious about Barcelona, but who would not want a player like Coutinho, with his magic, his ability to invent and create, to change the rhythm and to build play?

"We are obviously talking about a hypothetical situation, but Barcelona have Sergio Busquets sitting deep and two midfielders in front of him. Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta are the thinking men in the Barcelona team. Coutinho could play in that role. He is an ideal player for Barcelona."

Coutinho is currently contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2022.

