Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho has hinted that he is ready to snub interest from Barcelona to stay at Anfield.

The Brazilian international has scored 14 times for Liverpool this season, including 13 in the Premier League to help the club secure a top-four finish, and a return to the Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been reported that Barcelona are preparing a summer move for the 24-year-old, but Coutinho has claimed that he wants to become a hero to the fans on the red half of Merseyside.

"[If you] stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more," Coutinho told ESPN Brazil.

Coutinho netted Liverpool's second in their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final weekend of the season.