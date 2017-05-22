New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay amid Barcelona talk

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho hints that he is ready to snub interest from Barcelona to stay at Anfield.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho has hinted that he is ready to snub interest from Barcelona to stay at Anfield.

The Brazilian international has scored 14 times for Liverpool this season, including 13 in the Premier League to help the club secure a top-four finish, and a return to the Champions League for the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been reported that Barcelona are preparing a summer move for the 24-year-old, but Coutinho has claimed that he wants to become a hero to the fans on the red half of Merseyside.

"[If you] stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more," Coutinho told ESPN Brazil.

Coutinho netted Liverpool's second in their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final weekend of the season.

Daniel Sturridge in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Sturridge: 'I am happy at Liverpool'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Daniel Sturridge in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Daniel Sturridge: 'I am happy at Liverpool'
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
Coutinho hints at Liverpool stayJurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool belong in CL'Klopp hails "wonderful day" for LiverpoolTeam News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolMignolet: 'Reds focusing on themselves'
Carragher: Boro game "huge" for LiverpoolMan United, Liverpool 'make Bakayoko enquiry'Agent: 'Grujic will remain at Liverpool'Liverpool 'give £20,000 share to season-ticket holders'Bale advises Real Madrid to sign Woodburn?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 