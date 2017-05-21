May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
3-0
Middlesbrough
Wijnaldum (45'), Coutinho (51'), Lallana (56')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Gestede (56')

Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool clinch their place in next season's Champions League with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Anfield on the final day of the campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Liverpool have sealed their place in next season's Champions League courtesy of a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day of the Premier League campaign this afternoon.

The Reds went into the match knowing that only a win would do if they were to guarantee their place in the top four, and that made for a nervous first-half showing until Georginio Wijnaldum eased the tension right on the stroke of half time.

Second-half goals from Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana then put the result beyond doubt as Liverpool successfully held off the challenge of Arsenal to finish fourth in the final standings.

Liverpool were understandably eager to make a quick start to the match and brought a save from Brad Guzan inside the opening 30 seconds when Roberto Firmino's strike was comfortably gathered by the Middlesbrough keeper.

The Reds were very much on the front foot in the early exchanges, though, and Nathaniel Clyne was the next to find himself in a shooting position, but he snatched at the chance and dragged his effort wide of the far post.

Despite Liverpool's positive start to the match, events elsewhere raised the tension inside Anfield as Manchester City and Arsenal both took early leads in their games to leave Liverpool out of the top four for the majority of the first half.

The hosts' players also seemed to be feeling the pressure and they were largely limited to shots from outside the area in their attempt to break the deadlock, with Emre Can providing the best of those with a 20-yard strike that flew narrowly off target.

If nerves were frayed during the opening stages then they were stretched to breaking point midway through the first half when Patrick Bamford went down under a clumsy challenge from Dejan Lovren inside the area, only for Martin Atkinson to wave away Middlesbrough's claims for a penalty.

Coutinho drew another routine stop from Guzan shortly afterwards, but Liverpool were once again given a reminder of their fragile position when Rudy Gestede flicked a header wide of the far post at the other end.

Clear chances were tough to come by for either side, though, and Daniel Sturridge squandered one of Liverpool's better ones of the first half when he fired wide from inside the box having worked a yard of space for himself to shoot.

The tension was clear to see from Liverpool's choices on the ball, with Lallana and Firmino the next to try their luck with tame shots from distance, but the mood around Anfield changed completely on the stroke of half time when they finally broke the deadlock.

Firmino's flick around the corner released Wijnaldum into the penalty area, and the Dutchman put everything behind his shot as he powered an effort past Guzan at the near post.

The relief on the pitch and the stands was palpable as the two sides went into the break, and Liverpool gave themselves even more breathing space with a second goal six minutes after the restart when Coutinho curled a long-range free kick past Guzan on the goalkeeper's side, moving clear as the club's top scorer this season in the process.

Firmino was only prevented from adding a third by a George Friend block shortly afterwards, but the hosts would not be denied for much longer and Lallana put the match - and a top-four finish - beyond any doubt in the 56th minute when he provided a composed finish at the end of a quick counter-attack.

Boro should have pulled a goal back immediately to perhaps put the party on hold, but Adam Forshaw sent his effort narrowly wide of the target with only the keeper to beat.

Liverpool were quickly back up the other end, though, and Coutinho was denied by the fingertips of Guzan before Firmino failed to make the most of a good shooting opportunity inside the area.

The hosts looked like scoring every time they came forward at that stage and Wijnaldum was the next to come close with an ambitious volley from Firmino's cross that he sliced into the arms of Guzan.

Sturridge and Can also threatened to add to Liverpool's tally before Boro came close to a late consolation when Forshaw was picked out by a lofted ball into the box only to skew his volley wide of the target when he should have done better.

Liverpool held on for a fourth consecutive clean sheet, though - the first time they have achieved that in the Premier League since February 2015 - as they wrapped up fourth place in Jurgen Klopp's first full season in charge of the club.

The Reds have qualified for Champions League football for just the second time in the past eight years, finishing the campaign one point clear of Arsenal in fifth.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Adam Lallana hails "fantastic" Coutinho
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Brad Guzan, Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Clyne, Emre Can, Patrick Bamford, Dejan Lovren, Martin Atkinson, Philippe Coutinho, Rudy Gestede, Daniel Sturridge, Georginio Wijnaldum, George Friend, Adam Lallana, Adam Forshaw, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Jurgen Klopp hails "wonderful day" for Liverpool
Team News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolMignolet: 'Reds focusing on themselves'Carragher: Boro game "huge" for LiverpoolMan United, Liverpool 'make Bakayoko enquiry'Agent: 'Grujic will remain at Liverpool'
Liverpool 'give £20,000 share to season-ticket holders'Bale advises Real Madrid to sign Woodburn?Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Lacazette to leave Lyon this summerAdam Lallana hails "fantastic" Coutinho
> Liverpool Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
 Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Team News: Roberto Firmino fit to start for Liverpool
Negredo opens discussions with GalatasarayBen Gibson undecided on Boro futureBoro agree deal to sign MahmutovicPreview: Liverpool vs. MiddlesbroughBoro owner Gibson hints at Agnew replacement
Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessPearson interested in Boro jobBamford understands Boro fan angerAgnew understands fans' frustrationsResult: Saints claim all three points at Boro
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 