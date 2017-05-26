The agent of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez hints that his client will return to Deportivo La Coruna this summer.

Perez earned a move to Arsenal last August after finding the back of the net on 17 occasions for Deportivo during the 2015-16 La Liga campaign.

The Spaniard has struggled to make his mark in England, however, and only started two Premier League matches for Arsenal last term.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to La Coruna this summer, and his agent Rodrigo Fernandez has revealed that Deportivo will be contacted if the forward departs the Emirates Stadium.

"I have always said to [Deportivo president] president Tino Fernandez that the first option would always be Deportivo, the first club we would speak with," Fernandez told Cope Coruna.

Perez has netted eight times for Arsenal this season despite his lack of football.