Watford close to sealing Omar Colley deal?

A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
Watford are reportedly attempting to push through a deal for Genk defender Omar Colley, despite being without a first-team manager.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 17:00 UK

Genk defender Omar Colley has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Watford.

The Hornets are without a manager after the departure of Walter Mazzarri, but it appears that they remain intent on continuing their pursuit of players ahead of the summer window.

According to the Watford Observer, Colley, who has represented Gambia on the international stage, is their main target over the coming days.

It has been suggested that the 24-year-old centre-back was scouted at the start of 2017, but a deal was not able to be concluded midway through the season.

During the most recent campaign, Colley made 11 appearances as Genk reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

