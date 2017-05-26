New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'laugh off Ander Herrera reports'

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
A report claims that Manchester United are unconcerned by Barcelona's reported interest in Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United are reportedly unconcerned by Barcelona's reported interest in Ander Herrera.

It has been claimed that Ernesto Valverde, who is widely expected to be named Barcelona's new manager later this month, wants a reunion with the player that he managed at Bilbao.

However, according to The Independent, Man United sources have 'laughed off' suggestions that they could be enticed into selling a player that has developed into a favourite of Jose Mourinho.

Herrera, who is reportedly in the running to replace Wayne Rooney as Man United's new captain next season, made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils during the 2016-17 campaign.

The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2014, and has won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League during his time with the 20-time English champions.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
