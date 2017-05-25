Willian: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Chelsea midfielder Willian says that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge, despite reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United.

It has been claimed that United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with the Brazilian, who has not always been a regular in the Chelsea starting lineup this season.

However, the playmaker has suggested that he has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge by insisting that he remains "very happy" at the Blues.

The 28-year-old told the London Evening Standard: "Yes. I have a contract with Chelsea until 2020 and I am very happy here.

"I have a great relationship with all the people that work at Chelsea and the fans too. They have been great to me since I joined.

"Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season and I am looking forward to playing in it again."

Willian scored eight goals from 15 starts and 19 substitute appearances as Chelsea won the Premier League title.