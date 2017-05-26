Sixteen-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior vows to 'keep his head firmly on his shoulders' after agreeing a £38m move to Real Madrid.

The 16-year-old only made his first-team debut for Brazilian outfit Flamengo earlier this month, but Real Madrid have decided to part with almost £40m to secure the signature of the Brazilian Under-17 international.

Junior will not move to the Bernabeu until July 2018, however, and the teenager has vowed to remain grounded as he focuses on Flamengo before switching to Spain.

"I'm very happy with the transfer, but I'm not thinking about Real Madrid yet. My thoughts are to focus on only Flamengo," the teenager told Fox Sports Brasil.

"I'm very happy to achieve this goal but now, while I'm still here, I wish to win many titles with Flamengo and then I'll think about going to Real Madrid.

"My focus is to get there with my head firmly on my shoulders. I still have two years here in Flamengo and during this time I wish to gain more maturity on the field and be ready for my transfer when the time comes."

Junior starred for Brazil at the 2017 South American Under-17 championships in March.