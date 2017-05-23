New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid complete signing of '£38m youngster' Vinicius Junior

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid announce that a deal has been struck with Flamengo over the services of Vinicius Junior, who will make the switch in July 2018 to comply with FIFA rules.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Real Madrid have completed a deal to bring young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior to the club from Flamengo when he turns 18.

Widespread reports suggest that Los Blancos have splashed out a whopping £38m on the 16-year-old, who will officially make the switch to the Bernabeu in July 2018 to comply with FIFA rules.

Following much speculation, Madrid have now got a transfer over the line for Vinicius after a successful medical, making him the second-most expensive signing from Brazil behind Barcelona ace Neymar.

Vinicius, who made his debut for Flamengo earlier this month, will remain with his current club until he reaches the required age to join the European heavyweights.

Barcelona are said to have also been in the running to land his signature, having starred for national side Brazil at the 2017 South American Under-17 championship in March.

Your Comments
