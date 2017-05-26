New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Valencia pens new Manchester United deal

Manchester United's Antonio Valencia and Celta Vigo's Gustavo Cabral on May 11, 2017
Manchester United announce that right-back Antonio Valencia has extended his contract until 2019.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Manchester United have announced that Antonio Valencia has extended his contract at Old Trafford until 2019.

Since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, Valencia has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and earlier this season, he was described by his manager as one of the best right-backs in the world.

The Ecuadorian international made a total of 43 appearances in all competitions during this campaign, and he has admitted that he is delighted to have added a further 12 months to his deal.

The 31-year-old told the club's official website: "Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract. Wednesday evening provided the one trophy this club had never won and it was a true honour for me to captain the team for the final.

"I would like to thank the Manager for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season. I would also like to say a big thank you to my family, my team-mates and, of course, the fans, for their amazing support."

In 2009, United paid Wigan Athletic a fee of £16m for Valencia and he has gone on to play over 200 times in the Premier League.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Eight United players in EL squad of season
