Mauricio Pochettino "not worried about rumours" linking players with exit

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino stresses that the club will keep hold of all their key players this summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has moved to dismiss claims that key members of his Tottenham Hotspur squad could be poached during the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites enjoyed their finest league campaign in 54 years this time around, finishing in a Premier League-high position of second place.

Already speculation has started to mount over the futures of certain players, particularly Kyle Walker and Eric Dier who are said to be wanted by Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

Pochettino, speaking after Tottenham's 4-1 post-season friendly win over Kitchee on Friday afternoon, insists that only those who do not want to be at the club will be sold in the coming months.

"There's a lot of rumours," he told reporters. "I don't like to talk about rumours, that is another. During the season we hear many rumours for our players and myself too. We are not worried about the situation with our players.

"We will take our own decision. The players we want to keep will stay here next season, we will keep them and the players we want to sell, we will sell if we want. But always it's a club decision and we are not worried about the rumours."

Pochettino was himself linked with a move away from North London prior to next season, but chairman Daniel Levy reiterated earlier this week that the ex-Southampton boss is going nowhere.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Your Comments
