A report claims that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is back on Barcelona's radar, as incoming new manager Ernesto Valverde is keen to recruit a new right-back.

Barcelona will reportedly renew their attempt to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal after being given the green light by their incoming new manager.

The Catalan giants are expected to announce Ernesto Valverde as the successor to Luis Enrique early next week, following his resignation as Athletic Bilbao boss.

Barca are long-time admirers of Bellerin, who came through the club's La Masia youth ranks before departing for Arsenal in 2013, where he has since become one of the Premier League's star defenders.

According to The Independent, Valverde has given the green light to make a fresh approach for the 22-year-old, as recruiting a new right-back is the top priority for his first summer in charge.

Bellerin was also previously rumoured to be on the radar of Manchester City, but the Gunners' league rivals have since turned their attention to landing Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, giving Barca a clear run at re-signing their former player.