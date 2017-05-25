Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy does not see any reason for Mauricio Pochettino to leave the club this summer, insisting that he "loves" life in North London.

The 45-year-old guided Spurs to their best-ever finish in the Premier League last season, going one better than their third-place finish of 2015-16.

Pochettino has reportedly earned admiring glances from a number of sides, Inter Milan and Barcelona among them, but he recently made it clear that he is "committed" to the club.

With the former Espanyol boss under contract until 2021, chairman Levy does not believe that there is any reason to fear Pochettino departing anytime soon, telling reporters: "Mauricio is sitting right in front of us here. I'm sure he's not going anywhere. He loves us."

The Spurs chief was talking at a press event in Hong Kong, where Tottenham are scheduled to play local champions Kitchee SC at the National Stadium on Friday afternoon.