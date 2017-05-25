General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy: 'Mauricio Pochettino loves Tottenham Hotspur'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy does not see any reason for Mauricio Pochettino to leave the club this summer, insisting that he "loves" life in North London.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Daniel Levy has reiterated that manager Mauricio Pochettino will be going nowhere this summer, as he "loves" Tottenham Hotspur.

The 45-year-old guided Spurs to their best-ever finish in the Premier League last season, going one better than their third-place finish of 2015-16.

Pochettino has reportedly earned admiring glances from a number of sides, Inter Milan and Barcelona among them, but he recently made it clear that he is "committed" to the club.

With the former Espanyol boss under contract until 2021, chairman Levy does not believe that there is any reason to fear Pochettino departing anytime soon, telling reporters: "Mauricio is sitting right in front of us here. I'm sure he's not going anywhere. He loves us."

The Spurs chief was talking at a press event in Hong Kong, where Tottenham are scheduled to play local champions Kitchee SC at the National Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
City 'confident of signing Sanchez, Walker'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Levy, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Daniel Levy: 'Mauricio Pochettino loves Tottenham Hotspur'
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton accept Ross Barkley will not sign new contract?
Alli: 'Spurs don't need to spend loads'Alli: 'I was forced to change style'Victor Wanyama: "Nothing to worry about"Spurs name strong squad for Hong Kong tripPochettino sets sights on silverware
Kane "delighted" with Spurs finishResult: Tottenham hit seven in Hull City routTeam News: Six changes for Hull ahead of Spurs clashLive Commentary: Hull City 1-7 Spurs - as it happenedSpurs prepared to sell N'Koudou?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 