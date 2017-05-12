General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy: 'It is now Tottenham Hotspur's time to shine'

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy watches from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
Daniel Levy believes that Tottenham Hotspur's imminent move to a new stadium will propel the club alongside some of the continent's elite sides in terms of finances.
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has claimed that the club's move to a new state-of-the-art stadium will help take them to "another level globally".

The Lilywhites will say goodbye to their home of 118 years this weekend when welcoming Manchester United to White Hart Lane in the final fixture to be staged there.

Spurs are to move into a 61,000-capacity venue in time for the 2018-19 campaign, following a year at Wembley Stadium, and Levy is hopeful that his side will now have a better footing to compete financially with some of European football's elite clubs.

"It is Tottenham's time to shine now," he told the London Evening Standard. "We are the largest employer and economic driver in north Tottenham and we are making an unprecedented private sector investment of nearly £1bn in the area. We need to see all of this capitalised upon by both the public and private sector.

"Our stadium scheme and the other developments alongside have been acknowledged as the single most important scheme with the ability to kickstart regeneration. We have just delivered our 1,000th job alongside the scheme. This was once a largely forgotten borough of London but we are starting to see investment coming into the surrounding transport infrastructure.

"Our new stadium, with the Premier League and NFL, plus tourist attractions at the new stadium like the Skywalk and the Tottenham Experience, will bring visitors every day of the year and be viewed by millions around the world.

"We have been competing against teams with matchday revenues that far outstrip ours and a restricted capacity that has meant our growing fanbase has not been able to get to games. The new stadium will take us to another level globally."

Spurs are the only top-six side in the Premier League to make less than £50m from matchday revenue across the duration of this season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
 Spurs chairman Daniel Levy watches from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
