Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that he will still be in charge of the Premier League club next season.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that there is no buy-out clause in his contract with the North London club.

Pochettino has been linked with a summer switch to the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan after leading Spurs to second place in the Premier League table.

However, the Argentine has rejected any suggestion that he will be leaving Spurs for a lucrative move to either the Spanish or Italian giants.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "There is no buy-out clause in my contract, I will stay here next season.

"There are many rumours, but I am committed with the club, no reason to leave the club. I will be here for pre-season."

Spurs were challenging Chelsea for the league title until the Blues beat West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.