Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly flying to London this week to hold talks over a proposed move for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Inter Milan will be holding talks with Tottenham Hotspur this week over the services of manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

The Argentine is one of the most highly rated coaches in the world after turning Spurs into Premier League title challengers since his appointment in 2014.

According to Sky Sports News, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is flying to London this week to hold talks over a proposed move to bring the Spurs boss to the San Siro.

The report goes on to say that the Serie A club can buy Pochettino out of his current contract by paying Tottenham £4.2m and are willing to offer him a deal worth £8.5m-a-year.

Inter, who sacked head coach Stefano Pioli last week following five defeats in six games, have reportedly also approached Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.