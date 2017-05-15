Report: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur in talks over Mauricio Pochettino future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio is reportedly flying to London this week to hold talks over a proposed move for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Inter Milan will be holding talks with Tottenham Hotspur this week over the services of manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

The Argentine is one of the most highly rated coaches in the world after turning Spurs into Premier League title challengers since his appointment in 2014.

According to Sky Sports News, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is flying to London this week to hold talks over a proposed move to bring the Spurs boss to the San Siro.

The report goes on to say that the Serie A club can buy Pochettino out of his current contract by paying Tottenham £4.2m and are willing to offer him a deal worth £8.5m-a-year.

Inter, who sacked head coach Stefano Pioli last week following five defeats in six games, have reportedly also approached Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Inter 'prepared to double Pochettino salary'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Piero Ausilio, Stefano Pioli, Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur in talks over Mauricio Pochettino future
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Blind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewPochettino "very proud" of Spurs season
Dele Alli plays down Wembley concernsKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursAlli: 'Spurs have definitely improved'Levy: "It is Tottenham's time to shine"
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur in talks over Mauricio Pochettino future
 Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League match with Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Diego Simeone hints at Atletico Madrid stay amid Inter Milan links
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Inter Milan 'prepared to double Mauricio Pochettino salary'
Antonio Conte only focused on ChelseaInter sack Pioli with immediate effectInter Milan maintain interest in Conte?Schick on Inter, Atletico radar?Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?
Inter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?Matteo Darmian coy on Man United futureMatteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Pochettino "not worried" about Alderweireld linksAtletico deny Simeone Inter Milan link
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 