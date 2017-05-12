Inter Milan 'prepared to double Mauricio Pochettino salary'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is wanted by Inter Milan, who are willing to offer him a big increase on his current salary to make the switch.
Inter Milan have upped their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino by reportedly offering to double his current wages to take charge at the San Siro.

The 45-year-old has worked wonders during his three years in North London, transforming Spurs from also-rans into credible Premier League title contenders.

Inter are on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Stefano Pioli earlier this week, turning to Stefano Vecchi for the remaining weeks of the season before making their move for a high-profile appointment.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, Pochettino is among those being considered by the fallen Serie A giants, with the club willing to offer him a huge increase on his current pay packet.

Outgoing Barcelona chief Luis Enrique is also said to be in the running, while Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone have been heavily linked in the past.

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
