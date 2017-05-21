New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kyle Walker 'allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur for £40m'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker could be allowed to leave the Premier League club, but only for £40m, according to a report in the press.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 10:53 UK

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly ask for £40m for right-back Kyle Walker should the player leave White Hart Lane during the summer.

The England full-back is thought to be a target for both Chelsea and Manchester City and the 26-year-old's place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI has looked increasing uncertain following the emergence of Kieran Trippier.

According to The Mirror, recent talks between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy have led to Walker's departure becoming more likely come the end of the season.

Alongside Chelsea and City it is also thought that Bayern Munich could be keen on a move for Walker, following the retirement of veteran defender Philipp Lahm.

Walker has made 178 appearances for Spurs since originally arriving at the club in 2009.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy watches from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
Read Next:
'No improved contracts' for Tottenham team
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kieran Trippier, Mauricio Pochettino, Kyle Walker, Philipp Lahm, Daniel Levy, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kyle Walker 'allowed to leave Tottenham Hotspur for £40m'
 Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur need to improve away form to challenge'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur prepared to sell Georges-Kevin N'Koudou?
Harry Kane eyes PL century next seasonPreview: Hull City vs. SpursSilva eyeing positive end to seasonKoeman not confident about Barkley stayShakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'
Pochettino hails "fantastic" KaneHarry Kane wants to reach 30-goal markResult: Kane nets four as Spurs thrash LeicesterTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XILive Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 