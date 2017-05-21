Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker could be allowed to leave the Premier League club, but only for £40m, according to a report in the press.

The England full-back is thought to be a target for both Chelsea and Manchester City and the 26-year-old's place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI has looked increasing uncertain following the emergence of Kieran Trippier.

According to The Mirror, recent talks between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy have led to Walker's departure becoming more likely come the end of the season.

Alongside Chelsea and City it is also thought that Bayern Munich could be keen on a move for Walker, following the retirement of veteran defender Philipp Lahm.

Walker has made 178 appearances for Spurs since originally arriving at the club in 2009.