General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur need to improve away form to challenge'

Big Jan Vertonghen back in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen suggests that his side must improve their away form should they wish to push closer to claiming the Premier League title.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 09:36 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has called on his side to improve their away form next season in order to mount a closer push for the Premier League title.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were arguably one of the standout performers of the season, but still fell short of eventual winners Chelsea who claimed the title with two games to spare.

Spurs were unbeaten at White Hart Lane all season although they fared less consistently on their travels and were unable to beat any of their top-six rivals on the road across the course of the campaign.

"Why we fell short is obviously a difficult question to answer. I think we had a run in October, November, where we didn't win in a series of games, and that obviously hurt us at the end of the season," said the centre-back, according to Sky Sports News.

"We also didn't win an away game against a top-six team all season, so you can always improve there, and I think we will. We will learn a lot from this year; obviously, we have this unbelievable home record, which we can count on, and we want to build an away record as well.

"I think this year we had a couple of injuries that weren't very helpful for us, a couple injured for maybe four to eight weeks, Harry [Kane] and Toby Alderweireld in particular, but the guys who came in did very well. If this squad stays the same into next year I will be very happy."

Tottenham's final game of the season sees them face relegated Hull City at the KC Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Vertonghen "very proud" of Spurs display
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur need to improve away form to challenge'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Preview: Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane eyes Premier League century next season
Silva eyeing positive end to seasonKoeman not confident about Barkley stayShakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'Pochettino hails "fantastic" KaneHarry Kane wants to reach 30-goal mark
Result: Kane nets four as Spurs thrash LeicesterTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XILive Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedTottenham 'open discussions with Alves'Spurs trio targeted by Manchester clubs?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 