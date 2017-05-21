Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen suggests that his side must improve their away form should they wish to push closer to claiming the Premier League title.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were arguably one of the standout performers of the season, but still fell short of eventual winners Chelsea who claimed the title with two games to spare.

Spurs were unbeaten at White Hart Lane all season although they fared less consistently on their travels and were unable to beat any of their top-six rivals on the road across the course of the campaign.

"Why we fell short is obviously a difficult question to answer. I think we had a run in October, November, where we didn't win in a series of games, and that obviously hurt us at the end of the season," said the centre-back, according to Sky Sports News.

"We also didn't win an away game against a top-six team all season, so you can always improve there, and I think we will. We will learn a lot from this year; obviously, we have this unbelievable home record, which we can count on, and we want to build an away record as well.

"I think this year we had a couple of injuries that weren't very helpful for us, a couple injured for maybe four to eight weeks, Harry [Kane] and Toby Alderweireld in particular, but the guys who came in did very well. If this squad stays the same into next year I will be very happy."

Tottenham's final game of the season sees them face relegated Hull City at the KC Stadium.