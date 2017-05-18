May 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane "one of the best strikers in the world"

Mauricio Pochettino Manager of Tottenham Hotspur congratulates Harry Kane as he is substituted during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that Harry Kane is "one of the best strikers in the world" after his four-goal salvo at Leicester City.
Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated that Harry Kane is "one of the best strikers in the world" after leaping to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with one game left of the season.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward bagged four goals in Spurs' 6-1 hammering of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday to take him to 26 strikes for the season, two more than Everton marksman Romelu Lukaku.

As well as hailing Kane's goalscoring prowess, the Argentine boss believes that it is all the more remarkable because he missed three months of the season due to injury, and also suggests that his star striker is going nowhere this summer.

Pochettino told Sky Sports News: "It is fantastic for him. It is a season again where he fights to be the top scorer in the Premier League. He is great, he is one of the best strikers in the world. He will try to keep going in the next game and try to finish in the best way.

"He was injured two times in the season but he is so fresh now and he is trying to score a lot of goals to finish at the top. We have another opportunity against Hull City (on Sunday).

"It is very clear we will keep the players we want to keep and we will maybe sell the players we want to sell. We are so, so calm about our key players. They are happy here, we have an exciting project."

Kane has scored a total of 92 goals in just 163 Spurs appearances.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
