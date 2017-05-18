May 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-6
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Chilwell (59')
Albrighton (65'), Gray (75'), Simpson (80')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (25', 63', 89', 92'), Heung-min (36', 71')
Sissoko (65')

Result: Harry Kane nets four as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Harry Kane nets four times as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City by a 6-1 scoreline in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 21:47 UK

Harry Kane has moved clear in the race for the Premier League golden boot after netting four times in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 victory over Leicester City.

The Spurs forward now sits two goals ahead of Romelu Lukaku after playing his part in a devastating performance from the North Londoners, who now sit on 80 points in the standings.

Mauricio Pochettino decided to leave out Christian Eriksen - a player who has contributed eight goals and 13 assists in the league this season - but he was barely missed by the visitors who put on a passing masterclass during the opening 45 minutes in the East Midlands.

As early as the fifth minute, Kane almost played in Son who was only denied by a Ben Chilwell intervention and although the Foxes responded with a Jamie Vardy strike which was held by Hugo Lloris and a deflected volley from Daniel Amartey, they were outplayed for the remainder of the first half.

On the quarter-hour mark, Son blazed over the crossbar with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat, before Kane curled wide after dispossessing Yohan Benalouane.

With 25 minutes gone, Spurs finally went in front through Kane, who netted his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign after being picked out by Son, who bided his time before picking out the run of his teammate.

Moments afterwards, Dele Alli was twice denied by Schmeichel as he looked to get in on the act, but it did not take much longer for him to provide a wonderfully-executed dinked pass to set up Son to volley into the corner from 12 yards.

As the break approached, Eric Dier saw a glancing header kept out by Schmeichel and it proved to be the final opening of a scintillating half of football as Spurs showed no signs of looking forward to their summer break.

Leicester returned for the second half intent on putting the visitors under more pressure, and they succeeded as Benalouane sent a header over from a corner and Amartey lashed over from the distance.

Spurs were still posing a threat up the other end but just before the hour mark, Leicester halved the deficit through Chilwell, who kept his composure inside the penalty area after Lloris had failed to reach the ball outside of his box.

However, within four minutes, Spurs had reopened their two-goal lead through Kane, who was able to head into the net from two yards after Victor Wanyama's header back across goal was deflected into his path.

Eight minutes later, it was four as Son netted his second with a fine finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards after turning a defender on the edge of the area.

To Leicester's credit, they continued to push for a second goal with Islam Slimani forcing a save out of Lloris, but up the other end, Spurs maintained their push for a fifth.

That came with a minute left as Kane found the net from 20 yards after firing the ball between a defender's leg, which deceived Schmeichel, and he continued to punish the Foxes in added-on time.

His fourth goal arrived in near identical circumstances to take him to 26 goals for the season and unless Lukaku nets twice or Alexis Sanchez scores a hat-trick in the game between Arsenal and Everton, he should have already done enough to claim the much-coveted individual award.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Read Next:
Jamie Vardy glad he stuck with Leicester
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Mauricio Pochettino, Jamie Vardy, Ben Chilwell, Hugo Lloris, Daniel Amartey, Kasper Schmeichel, Yohan Benalouane, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Harry Kane nets four as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
Pochettino hails "fantastic" KaneHarry Kane wants to reach 30-goal markTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XITottenham 'open discussions with Alves'Spurs keen on Freiburg forward Philipp?
Pochettino will not rush Rose backPreview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham HotspurPochettino calls for positive finishPochettino: 'I am staying at Spurs'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Leicester City News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Harry Kane nets four as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare remains tight-lipped over Leicester City future
Team News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XIJamie Vardy glad he stuck with LeicesterHowe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareShakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester'Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester keen on Harry Maguire signing?Shakespeare: 'Foxes appreciate Mahrez'Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 