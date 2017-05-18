Harry Kane nets four times as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City by a 6-1 scoreline in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Kane has moved clear in the race for the Premier League golden boot after netting four times in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 victory over Leicester City.

The Spurs forward now sits two goals ahead of Romelu Lukaku after playing his part in a devastating performance from the North Londoners, who now sit on 80 points in the standings.

Mauricio Pochettino decided to leave out Christian Eriksen - a player who has contributed eight goals and 13 assists in the league this season - but he was barely missed by the visitors who put on a passing masterclass during the opening 45 minutes in the East Midlands.

As early as the fifth minute, Kane almost played in Son who was only denied by a Ben Chilwell intervention and although the Foxes responded with a Jamie Vardy strike which was held by Hugo Lloris and a deflected volley from Daniel Amartey, they were outplayed for the remainder of the first half.

On the quarter-hour mark, Son blazed over the crossbar with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat, before Kane curled wide after dispossessing Yohan Benalouane.

With 25 minutes gone, Spurs finally went in front through Kane, who netted his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign after being picked out by Son, who bided his time before picking out the run of his teammate.

Moments afterwards, Dele Alli was twice denied by Schmeichel as he looked to get in on the act, but it did not take much longer for him to provide a wonderfully-executed dinked pass to set up Son to volley into the corner from 12 yards.

As the break approached, Eric Dier saw a glancing header kept out by Schmeichel and it proved to be the final opening of a scintillating half of football as Spurs showed no signs of looking forward to their summer break.

Leicester returned for the second half intent on putting the visitors under more pressure, and they succeeded as Benalouane sent a header over from a corner and Amartey lashed over from the distance.

Spurs were still posing a threat up the other end but just before the hour mark, Leicester halved the deficit through Chilwell, who kept his composure inside the penalty area after Lloris had failed to reach the ball outside of his box.

However, within four minutes, Spurs had reopened their two-goal lead through Kane, who was able to head into the net from two yards after Victor Wanyama's header back across goal was deflected into his path.

Eight minutes later, it was four as Son netted his second with a fine finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards after turning a defender on the edge of the area.

To Leicester's credit, they continued to push for a second goal with Islam Slimani forcing a save out of Lloris, but up the other end, Spurs maintained their push for a fifth.

That came with a minute left as Kane found the net from 20 yards after firing the ball between a defender's leg, which deceived Schmeichel, and he continued to punish the Foxes in added-on time.

His fourth goal arrived in near identical circumstances to take him to 26 goals for the season and unless Lukaku nets twice or Alexis Sanchez scores a hat-trick in the game between Arsenal and Everton, he should have already done enough to claim the much-coveted individual award.