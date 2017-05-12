Mauricio Pochettino is named as April's Premier League Manager of the Month, while Son Heung-min completes the Tottenham Hotspur double by landing Player of the Month.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the Premier League Manager of the Month for April after guiding his side to six wins on the bounce.

Son Heung-min played a key part in that run of form, scoring five times during the month and himself being rewarded with the Player of the Month gong.

Spurs saw their attempt to chase down Chelsea at the top of the table come to an end last Friday with defeat to West Ham United, but prior to that they were the form team in the division, scoring 16 times and conceding just once throughout April.

After landing the gong, Son told the club's official website: "I'm really thankful to my teammates. This is my second time [winning the award] but I'm not finished with my second - I want to get a third one.

"It's not just for me, I think it's for everyone and I'm really proud of the way we played in April. We won against Arsenal, I scored many goals, we fought in every game and we conceded just one goal in the league so it's just an unbelievable thing and I have good memories of April.

"It's very special and I'm really, really thankful to everyone who voted for me - the Tottenham fans, the Korean fans - it makes it a special moment for me. I want to just keep going really hard now."

Pochettino, who is reportedly on the radar of Italian club Inter Milan, last won the accolade in February 2016.