General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino, Son Heung-min pick up April awards

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pochettino is named as April's Premier League Manager of the Month, while Son Heung-min completes the Tottenham Hotspur double by landing Player of the Month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the Premier League Manager of the Month for April after guiding his side to six wins on the bounce.

Son Heung-min played a key part in that run of form, scoring five times during the month and himself being rewarded with the Player of the Month gong.

Spurs saw their attempt to chase down Chelsea at the top of the table come to an end last Friday with defeat to West Ham United, but prior to that they were the form team in the division, scoring 16 times and conceding just once throughout April.

After landing the gong, Son told the club's official website: "I'm really thankful to my teammates. This is my second time [winning the award] but I'm not finished with my second - I want to get a third one.

"It's not just for me, I think it's for everyone and I'm really proud of the way we played in April. We won against Arsenal, I scored many goals, we fought in every game and we conceded just one goal in the league so it's just an unbelievable thing and I have good memories of April.

"It's very special and I'm really, really thankful to everyone who voted for me - the Tottenham fans, the Korean fans - it makes it a special moment for me. I want to just keep going really hard now."

Pochettino, who is reportedly on the radar of Italian club Inter Milan, last won the accolade in February 2016.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Inter 'prepared to double Pochettino salary'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Son Heung-min, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Inter Milan 'prepared to double Mauricio Pochettino salary'
 Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino, Son Heung-min pick up April awards
 Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur 'not worried about losing Eric Dier to Manchester United'
Report: Tottenham eye Adam SmithMan United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit''No improved contracts' for Tottenham teamConte: 'We deserve to win the league'
Spurs to play friendly in Hong KongKante wins FWA Player of the Year awardConte: 'Spurs have advantage over Chelsea'Arsenal 'join £30m race for Wilfried Zaha'Pochettino: 'Title race not finished'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 