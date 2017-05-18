The reverse fixture at White Hart Lane ended in a 1-1 draw , with Leicester the last team to deny Spurs in front of their own supporters.

Spurs will end the season in second spot, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen for his side to conclude their campaign in style with two wins in three days.

Despite a mixed campaign, Leicester can still finish in eighth position in the league table and victory on Thursday night would take them level on points with Southampton.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur .

53 min SHOT! Leicester are pressing and Spurs are making mistakes. Albrighton sees a shot blocked but the ball ends up with Mahrez, who drills a low effort into the hands of Lloris.

52 min SHOT! Shakespeare's side are the better team at the start of this half but they are yet to trouble Lloris. Amartey tried his best to force the goalkeeper into action but his strike went well over the crossbar.

47 min CHANCE! Leicester are straight onto the front foot and Benalouane is the first to get an effort on goal after meeting a free kick, but his header goes over the bar.

46 min We are back underway in the East Midlands. As predicted, Islam Slimani has replaced Okazaki.

8.33pm The half-time whistle goes at the King Power Stadium and Spurs fully deserve to hold a 2-0 lead at this stage of the match. In all fairness, they should probably be further in front but regardless of the scoreline, they have outclassed Leicester thus far.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

42 min Not long to go until half time and I think Leicester will appreciate the sit down. They are chasing shadows at the minute.

39 min CHANCE! This is as one-sided as I can remember a game being all season. A cross into the box finds the head of Dier, but his glancing effort is kept out by Schmeichel. Leicester haven't been all that bad, but Spurs have been mesmeric.

36 min My word. What a goal. Spurs are toying with Leicester and a patient build-up ends with a brilliant finish from Son, who hooks the ball in on the volley after Alli's dinked pass through the defence.

36 min GOAL! Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Son)

32 min Vardy is causing the Spurs defence numerous problems with runs in behind but aside from that one save made by Lloris, he hasn't had much joy in getting shots on goal. It wouldn't surprise me to see Slimani introduced - for Okazaki - early in the second half to give the visitors a different issue to deal with.

28 min CHANCES! Spurs look superb tonight. All credit to Pochettino for how he has motivated his team. After Alli sees a header saved by Schmeichel, the Spurs midfielder is denied from distance by the Danish stopper.

25 min This is an excellent goal. Alderweireld's long ball sees Son beat the offside trap by inches and after biding his time to get Kane involved, he picks out his teammate who does well to finish into the bottom corner from six yards. He now sits one behind Lukaku.

25 min GOAL! Leicester City 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Kane)

21 min CHANCE! This is equally impressive and ambitious from Kane. He pressurises Benalouane into a mistake to create a chance for himself, but after deciding to shoot from 25 yards out, he did not come close to finding the target.

17 min SHOT! It's Sissoko's turn now. Kane's free kick is poor but it ricochets off the wall and into the path of Sissoko, who fires just over from 30 yards.

15 min CHANCE! It has been a lively old start at the King Power. Alli charges down the ball and Son ends up with a chance in front of goal, but he blazes over from inside the penalty area. Pochettino is none too pleased.

13 min SHOT! Amarety isn't known for his goals but he tries to get in on the act with a long-range half-volley but although a deflection helps the ball onto goal, Lloris makes a comfortable save.

9 min CHANCE! Vardy should be doing better from here. He find himself in time and space just inside the area but he fires the ball straight at a grateful Lloris.

8 min SHOT! Son has been superb since the turn of the year and he looks a real threat at the start of this game. A sharp turn on the edge of the area gives him the chance to get a shot on goal but he curls his effort just over the bar.

5 min CHANCE! Excellent from Kane who slides the ball through to Son but just at the point where the South Korean was about to shoot, Chilwell got back to poke the ball out for a corner.

4 min The King Power is absolutely rocking but so far, the atmosphere hasn't helped either side create a chance on goal. Spurs are playing three at the back with Sissoko at right wing-back. Maybe that's a ploy from Pochettino to force the Frenchman to work...

1 min It's Spurs who get us underway.

7.42pm It's time for the two teams to make their way out in front of a capacity crowd at the King Power Stadium. It appears that Shakespeare is all set to get the managerial job at the club on a permanent basis, but a result this evening would certainly help his cause.

7.37pm PREDICTION! Unlike last night's match between Southampton and Manchester United, I expect plenty of goals in this contest. Leicester have an excellent home record but even those the pressure is off Spurs, we think that they will have enough to run out convincing winners. Kane also needs goals and we think he will net a couple in a 3-1 success.

7.33pm Injuries to both Wes Morgan and Robert Huth means that Chilwell gets the chance to make his sixth Premier League start of the season at left-back. I haven't watched the young Englishman on too many occasions this season but against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, he hasn't looked out of place and Leicester could have the position sorted out for a number of years if they can help the 20-year-old along the right path.

7.30pm Spurs spent big money on Sissoko during the summer but tonight, he is making just his eighth start in the Premier League. The North London outfit certainly haven't got value for money from the £30m signing, but he has been provided with the opportunity to impress his manager - or is that potential buyers ahead of an exit?

7.26pm While the title race may be done and dusted, the pursuit of the Premier League's golden boot certainly isn't. Three players still have realistic hopes of gaining their hands of the prize, and Harry Kane will move level with Romelu Lukaku if he can net a double this evening. Alexis Sanchez is currently one adrift of the Everton forward. To take a look at the full list, click here

7.22pm There's a greater gap in the form standings than you may have expected. Over the last half-a-dozen matches, Spurs have recorded eight more points than the Foxes but it is worth noting that Leicester have travelled to both Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton during that time.

7.19pm The reverse fixture took place all the way back in October and it represented the last time in which a visiting team prevented Spurs from winning at White Hart Lane. Vincent Janssen had put Spurs into the lead just before the break but shortly after half time, Ahmed Musa found an equaliser. Neither player has done much since then! Click here to read back on that match.

7.12pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's fixture represents the 108th time in which the two clubs have met in a competitive match, with Spurs claiming 52 victories in comparison to 34 wins for Leicester. Due to their matches in the FA Cup, there have been as many as eight matches played since the start of 2014, with Spurs claiming three triumphs and three draws during that period.

7.07pm As for Spurs, Pochettino has taken the opportunity to tinker with his squad. Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko both start, with Eric Dier moving back to right-back. Kieran Trippier is absent with concussion while Christian Eriksen only features among the substitutes. Filip Lesniak and Samuel Shashoua are both included on the bench for the first time.

7.03pm Shakespeare has made just the one alteration to the team which started the match away at Manchester City last weekend, with Daniel Amartey coming in for the injured Andy King. It means Christian Fuchs stays in the centre of defence alongside Yohan Benalouane, with Ben Chilwell remaining at left-back. Islam Slimani is on the bench, with Shinji Okazaki getting the nod after his brilliant volley at the Etihad Stadium.

6.59pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Wimmer, Lesniak, Shashoua, Eriksen, Nkoudou, Janssen

6.58pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko; Dele, Son, Kane

6.58pm LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Musa, Kapustka, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Wasilewski, Moore

6.57pm LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

6.54pm While Spurs will remain in the runners-up spot regardless of how they fare over the coming days, Leicester could finish as high as eighth and as low as 15th. It means that we should expect a motivated team to take to the pitch this evening but the problem for Shakespeare is that he is without five first-teamers for the match in the East Midlands. Let's see who he, and Mauricio Pochettino , have selected in their respective starting lineups.

6.50pm During the closing stages of last season, Leicester and Spurs were battling it out for the league title but although there is little at stake this evening, we should still see two quality teams on show at the King Power Stadium. Leicester have impressed since Craig Shakespeare replaced Claudio Ranieri, while Spurs have guaranteed second place in the standings after putting together the strongest run of form since the turn of the year.