Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes to his starting lineup to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, while the hosts make one alteration.

Mauricio Pochettino has recalled Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham Hotspur's starting lineup for this evening's trip to face Leicester City.

Sissoko makes just his eighth Premier League start of the season, while Dembele is used from the off following a string of recent appearances from the bench.

Kieran Trippier, who is suffering from concussion, and Christian Eriksen are the men to make way, as Pochettino is forced into a slight reshuffle at the back.

Versatile ace Eric Dier is expected to line up at right-back in the absence of a regular in that position, while Sissoko and Dembele will join Victor Wanyama in what will likely be a 4-3-3 setup.

Pochettino has named academy graduates Samuel Shashoua and Filip Lesniak among his subs, meanwhile, neither of whom have previously featured in the senior ranks.

In terms of the hosts, Craig Shakespeare makes just the one change from the weekend defeat to Manchester City, bringing in Daniel Amartey for the injured Andy King.

Central defenders Wes Morgan and Robert Huth again miss out due to a hamstring and foot injury respectively, while Danny Drinkwater and Nampalys Mendy are also unavailable.

Leicester last beat Spurs in a Premier League home game in May 2002 - the final competitive fixture to be staged at Filbert Street.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Musa, Kapustka, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Wasilewski, Moore

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko; Dele, Kane, Son

Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Lesniak, Shashoua, Eriksen, Nkoudou, Janssen

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the East Midlands with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.