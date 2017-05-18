May 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 
LIVE
Kane (25'), Heung-min (36')

Team News: Mousa Dembele, Moussa Sissoko recalled to Tottenham Hotspur XI

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes to his starting lineup to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, while the hosts make one alteration.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 19:05 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has recalled Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham Hotspur's starting lineup for this evening's trip to face Leicester City.

Sissoko makes just his eighth Premier League start of the season, while Dembele is used from the off following a string of recent appearances from the bench.

Kieran Trippier, who is suffering from concussion, and Christian Eriksen are the men to make way, as Pochettino is forced into a slight reshuffle at the back.

Versatile ace Eric Dier is expected to line up at right-back in the absence of a regular in that position, while Sissoko and Dembele will join Victor Wanyama in what will likely be a 4-3-3 setup.

Pochettino has named academy graduates Samuel Shashoua and Filip Lesniak among his subs, meanwhile, neither of whom have previously featured in the senior ranks.

In terms of the hosts, Craig Shakespeare makes just the one change from the weekend defeat to Manchester City, bringing in Daniel Amartey for the injured Andy King.

Central defenders Wes Morgan and Robert Huth again miss out due to a hamstring and foot injury respectively, while Danny Drinkwater and Nampalys Mendy are also unavailable.

Leicester last beat Spurs in a Premier League home game in May 2002 - the final competitive fixture to be staged at Filbert Street.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Musa, Kapustka, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Wasilewski, Moore

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko; Dele, Kane, Son
Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Lesniak, Shashoua, Eriksen, Nkoudou, Janssen

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the East Midlands with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258475245183
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184658-1243
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
