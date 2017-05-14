May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,848
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (71')
Rooney (36'), Bailly (91')

Daley Blind: 'Tottenham Hotspur were the dominant team'

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United defender Daley Blind admits that his side were second best during their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 20:11 UK

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has admitted that his side were second best during their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane ensured that Spurs ended their 118-year stay at White Hart Lane with a victory as United could only muster a Wayne Rooney strike in reply.

The defeat leaves a top-four spot out of United's reach, but Blind insists that it is not yet time to turn their full attention to the Europa League final, which is now their only route into next season's Champions League.

"It wasn't enough, they were more dominant and scored from set plays and we have to be sharp on that," he told reporters.

"We have to move on to next game. We need to finish the season as strong as possible. We know the [Europa League] final is a big match and I don't want to talk about that yet. We know what is at stake and we will be prepared."

United face Southampton and Crystal Palace in their final two games of the Premier League season.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Your Comments
