Manchester United defender Daley Blind has admitted that his side were second best during their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane ensured that Spurs ended their 118-year stay at White Hart Lane with a victory as United could only muster a Wayne Rooney strike in reply.

The defeat leaves a top-four spot out of United's reach, but Blind insists that it is not yet time to turn their full attention to the Europa League final, which is now their only route into next season's Champions League.

"It wasn't enough, they were more dominant and scored from set plays and we have to be sharp on that," he told reporters.

"We have to move on to next game. We need to finish the season as strong as possible. We know the [Europa League] final is a big match and I don't want to talk about that yet. We know what is at stake and we will be prepared."

United face Southampton and Crystal Palace in their final two games of the Premier League season.