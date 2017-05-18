Jamie Vardy admits that he does not know what to expect at Leicester City next season due to uncertainty over the futures of certain star names.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has insisted that he is glad he stuck with the club and has urged his teammates to do likewise this summer.

The England international was the subject of a £20m bid by Arsenal last year, which he turned down out of loyalty to the then-Premier League champions.

Leicester have improved over the past two months following a poor first half to their campaign under ex-boss Claudio Ranieri, but it could now be the end of the road for the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez and Vardy if recent reports are to be believed.

Vardy has stressed that he is happy to stay at the King Power Stadium for another campaign, however, and believes that keeping hold of star players will determine how next season pans out.

Asked if he is glad he turned down the chance to join Arsenal, he told Sky Sports News: "Yes. Obviously you get frustrated when results haven't been going your way but we turned that all around. As a team, and individually, we play better when we're all enjoying things and that gets the best out of each and every one of us.

"I don't know what will be set as a target next season, no one knows that. Obviously, we won the league but we set ourselves realistic targets. If you'd have asked anyone whether they'd have taken finishing mid-table and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals they would have snapped your hands off.

"Our targets depend on outgoings and incomings this summer and once that's sorted I'm sure targets with be set and then it's down to the players on the pitch to get the points. It's football, anything can happen.

"Obviously, it's down to the club and the individuals themselves if offers are made for them or if they want to go. But if you look around the lads the vast majority of them definitely still want to be here and progress how we want to."

Vardy has netted nine times and set up a further three goals for his teammates since Craig Shakespeare took over from Ranieri in March.