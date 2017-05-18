Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has no regrets over sticking with Leicester City

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Jamie Vardy admits that he does not know what to expect at Leicester City next season due to uncertainty over the futures of certain star names.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has insisted that he is glad he stuck with the club and has urged his teammates to do likewise this summer.

The England international was the subject of a £20m bid by Arsenal last year, which he turned down out of loyalty to the then-Premier League champions.

Leicester have improved over the past two months following a poor first half to their campaign under ex-boss Claudio Ranieri, but it could now be the end of the road for the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez and Vardy if recent reports are to be believed.

Vardy has stressed that he is happy to stay at the King Power Stadium for another campaign, however, and believes that keeping hold of star players will determine how next season pans out.

Asked if he is glad he turned down the chance to join Arsenal, he told Sky Sports News: "Yes. Obviously you get frustrated when results haven't been going your way but we turned that all around. As a team, and individually, we play better when we're all enjoying things and that gets the best out of each and every one of us.

"I don't know what will be set as a target next season, no one knows that. Obviously, we won the league but we set ourselves realistic targets. If you'd have asked anyone whether they'd have taken finishing mid-table and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals they would have snapped your hands off.

"Our targets depend on outgoings and incomings this summer and once that's sorted I'm sure targets with be set and then it's down to the players on the pitch to get the points. It's football, anything can happen.

"Obviously, it's down to the club and the individuals themselves if offers are made for them or if they want to go. But if you look around the lads the vast majority of them definitely still want to be here and progress how we want to."

Vardy has netted nine times and set up a further three goals for his teammates since Craig Shakespeare took over from Ranieri in March.

Craig Shakespeare smiles during the warm-up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Read Next:
Howe hails "outstanding" Shakespeare
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamie Vardy, Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Jamie Vardy has no regrets over sticking with Leicester City
 Craig Shakespeare smiles during the warm-up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Eddie Howe hails Craig Shakespeare's "outstanding" work at Leicester City
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Leicester City keen on Harry Maguire signing?
Shakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester'Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham HotspurShakespeare: 'Foxes appreciate Mahrez'Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City future
Schmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'Sterling: 'It is a massive win'Result: Man City beat Leicester to move thirdTeam News: Sergio Aguero on bench for Man CityLive Commentary: Man City 2-1 Leicester - as it happened
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 