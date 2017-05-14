May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,848
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (71')
Rooney (36'), Bailly (91')

Wayne Rooney: 'We could have done better against Tottenham Hotspur'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney plays down the significance of the final game at White Hart Lane, but admits that his side underperformed in their 2-1 defeat.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has admitted that his side underperformed during their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Spurs marked their final appearance at White Hart Lane by securing a second-placed finish in the Premier League as goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane provided a fitting finale to their home of 118 years.

Rooney, who pulled one back for the visitors, played down the significance of the occasion from his side's point of view but acknowledged that they were not good enough on the day.

"To be honest it's another game against Tottenham. It was special for their players and fans but for us it was another game at White Hart Lane," he told reporters.

"We wanted to win the game, we went out and tried to win the game. Tottenham played well but we could have done better.

"White Hart Lane always was one of my favourite grounds to play at. I have good memories here."

United's defeat means that they can no longer finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
