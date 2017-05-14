Spurs need one win from their final three matches to guarantee the runners-up spot in the top flight, while United realistically require all three points to maintain hope of a top-four finish.

However, they will be determined to bid farewell to their long-term home in positive fashion and in turn, leave United having to rely on qualifying for next season's Champions League by trying to win the Europa League.

As Spurs say goodbye to White Hart Lane in its current form, they have little to play for on the pitch after Chelsea won the title on Friday night.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United .

84 min CHANCE! Alli stakes his claim to try to be the final scorer at White Hart Lane with a shot from inside the penalty area which is about to find the bottom corner, but Jones gets in the way to keep United in the match.

82 min SUBSTITUTION! An injury to Trippier leads to Kyle Walker coming on in his place.

79 min SUBSTITUTION! Rashford is being introduced for the remaining 11 minutes, with Mata making way.

74 min BOOKING! Martial is being played down the left now and it is working a treat. He draws a foul and a booking out of Wanyama.

71 min Out of nowhere, United are back in this! Martial does well down the left before picking out the run of Rooney, who scores from close range via the aid of a huge deflection from Vertonghen. It may go down as an own goal for now, we will give it to Rooney.

71 min GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United (Rooney)

67 min What is all but assured now is that Spurs will go through the entire season without losing at White Hart Lane. It has been more than a year since they lost in North London. This move is going to make or break them...

63 min SHOT! Martial almost halves the deficit in some style. Remember Alli's goal against Watford? It was exactly like that, but he narrowly missed the far corner.

61 min SUBSTITUTIONS! The first United change sees Ander Herrera replace Tuanzebe, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan comes on for Lingard.

60 min CHANCE! Lingard gets a shot away in anger but he sends it harmlessly off target. Mourinho is sending for the cavalry, although I'm not sure that there is too much point.

57 min If the boot was on the other foot, I don't suppose a much-changed Spurs team would fare well against a full-strength United, but the desire of some of Mourinho's men has to be questioned. They just don't look at it today, even with places potentially available for the Europa League final. Mourinho has barely moved from the bench all match. Maybe his apparent lack of interest is rubbing off.

53 min SHOT! Kane is trying to net his 50th goal at White Hart Lane but he should pass to Trippier here. The right wing-back made a terrific run but he was ignored in favour of a shot which went wide from 20 yards.

52 min SHOT! Son tires to add a third with a rasping shot from distance but it is straight at De Gea. United are offering a response, but their play is far too deliberate.

49 min Kane will be hoping that the scoreline remains 2-0 because the ground deserves a send off with this effort. It is from close range, but it is an outrageous flick from the striker to divert Eriksen's free kick into the top corner. I don't think it will be the final goal of this game, however.

49 min GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United (Kane)

46 min Spurs get the final 45 minutes of football at White Hart Lane underway.

5.18pm The half-time whistle goes at White Hart Lane and Spurs hold a deserved 1-0 lead over Manchester United , who have De Gea to thank for keeping the score down.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United

45+1 min SHOT! This is greedy from Kane who should pick out Alli for a tap-in at the back post. He forces De Gea into a good save from an acute angle, but he made the wrong choice to shoot.

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

40 min Despite the control that Spurs have of possession, we should probably remember that this remains 1-0. I'm not sure whether Mourinho will introduce the likes of Mkhitaryan and Rashford during the second half but while they remain at this scoreline, they are competitive.

38 min Watching Spurs play like this today, it makes you wonder whether they can adapt to playing regularly at Wembley. We have seen how West Ham have struggled at the London Stadium, so it certainly isn't a foregone conclusion that they will repeat these results and performances at the national stadium.

34 min I am starting to feel sorry for the likes of Mata and Martial. They are running about just for the sake of it and getting nowhere near the ball. You realise how certain players suit certain games and neither of the two attackers suit this game. Still all Spurs.

30 min SHOT! Mourinho will stress that this isn't his first-choice XI but regardless, they are getting thoroughly outplayed by Spurs. Kane plays in Alli down the right-hand side of the penalty area and his stinging shot is tipped over by De Gea.

27 min How on earth has Wanyama avoided a booking here? He directs his studs down the back of Bailly's knee/upper leg but the referee chooses to just give a free kick!

25 min SAVE! De Gea is keeping United in this match. A deflected cross from Eriksen looks as though it is going to find the far corner but the Spaniard sticks out a hand to prevent it going into the net.

22 min WOODWORK! Another chance for Spurs - they are all over United. Eriksen's cross from the right finds Kane but despite beating De Gea to the ball, he sent his header against the crossbar.

19 min CHANCE! Son should put Spurs two goals to the good. He finds himself through on goal but with just De Gea to beat, he fires straight at the goalkeeper from around 14 yards out.

18 min SHOT! Martial knows that he needs to take his chance down the middle and he gets a good shot away here from an acute angle, but it is always heading wide of Lloris's far post.

15 min We haven't seen a lot of Kane, who is being well marshalled by Jones and Smalling, but the Spurs midfield is a class above United's, who would be chasing shadows if there was any on the pitch.

12 min CHANCE! Maybe I spoke too soon. Rooney has the chance to get a header on goal after rising above Dier, but his effort from eight yards goes over the crossbar.

10 min The impression is that this could be a long afternoon for United. Spurs are passing the ball about with freedom and United are prepared to sit back and invite the pressure. No more chances to speak of, but this is all Spurs.

6 min Well that didn't take long, did it? A short corner is played to Davies, who curls a cross into Wanyama at the back post and he powers a header into the far corner from eight yards. Brilliant finish but shocking marking. Rooney appears to be the culprit.

6 min GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United (Wanyama)

3 min No chances to speak of thus far but let's update you on that United formation. Bailly is at right-back, Jones and Smalling are in the centre with Tuanzebe in centre midfield trying to man-mark Eriksen.

1 min United get us underway.

4.26pm There are flags aplenty at White Hart Lane. I thought that we were at the King Power Stadium for a moment. Here come the two teams who walk out to an unforgettable reception.

4.21pm PREDICTION! Gone are the days where we would be predicting Manchester United to gain a result in this fixture. Spurs will want to put on a show this afternoon and we are backing them to run riot at White Hart Lane in a 4-1 win.

4.18pm Another motivation for Mourinho will be avoiding back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Last weekend, they were comfortably beaten by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as their six-month unbeaten streak in the league was ended and while Mourinho will publicly insist that there is little relevance on his match, he will be expressing a different message behind closed doors.

4.14pm October 29 - that was the last time when a team prevented Spurs from winning at White Hart Lane. Based on that, it would be a shame if they could not end the season with another three points in front of their home supporters, but ending that streak will only serve as motivation for Mourinho. Until we kick off, we will not see how United line up because Mourinho has included plenty of defensive players but a draw would be seen as big as a win to the Portuguese boss.

4.09pm RESULT! The full-time whistle has gone over in East London and Liverpool have completed a resounding 4-0 win away at West Ham. It could potentially represent the most important win of Jurgen Klopp's reign, with three points over Middlesbrough next weekend giving them Champions League football. The full-time whistle has gone over in East London and Liverpool have completed a resounding 4-0 win away at West Ham. It could potentially represent the most important win of Jurgen Klopp's reign, with three points over Middlesbrough next weekend giving them Champions League football. Click here for our on-the-whistle report.

4.04pm The reverse fixture back in December ended in a 1-0 victory for United thanks to a goal from Mkhitaryan. It marked one of his first real contributions in English football, but it was a game which also saw him pick up an injury. He starts today on the bench.

4.02pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 186th time in which these two sides have met in a competitive contest, with United claiming 88 victories in comparison to 49 wins for Spurs. There was a time when United dominated this fixture but in recent years, there has been a shift in power with three wins for either side and three draws being recorded in their last nine meetings.

3.56pm LATEST! Liverpool now lead by four goals to nil at the London. Divock Origi is the latest player to get his name on the scoresheet. Jurgen Klopp's team have been criticised for some of their attacking play in recent weeks but today, they have been ruthless.

3.53pm As for United, Jose Mourinho has unsurprisingly performed wholesale tinkering with his squad after their dramatic Europa League progress on Thursday night. He still fields a strong team but many of his players have been rested or dropped to the substitutes' bench. The likes of Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney are given a start, while Axel Tuanzebe gets another chance at right-back after impressing against Arsenal last weekend.

3.49pm Despite their defeat to West Ham United, Pochettino has kept changes to a minimum with Kieran Tripper replacing Kyle Walker on the right flank. It doesn't come as a surprise that he maintains faith in the rest of his players after their run of form before that setback to their London rivals.

3.45pm MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Romero, Darmian, Mitchell, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

3.44pm MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Rooney, Mata, Lingard, Martial

3.42pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

3.42pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane

3.41pm Right then, team news. United have made sweeping changes. Spurs less so...

3.40pm LATEST! Before we proceed with the team, let us bring you an update on the game at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Liverpool because you will see why United are effectively out of the race for the top four. Liverpool lead 3-0 with just over a quarter of the game remaining and should they see out the contest, they will guarantee at least fourth place with a win over Middlesbrough at Anfield next weekend. To follow that match, Before we proceed with the team, let us bring you an update on the game at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Liverpool because you will see why United are effectively out of the race for the top four. Liverpool lead 3-0 with just over a quarter of the game remaining and should they see out the contest, they will guarantee at least fourth place with a win over Middlesbrough at Anfield next weekend. To follow that match, click here

3.37pm There is still 90 minutes of action to be played at The Lane but there is very little riding on this fixture. With Chelsea wrapping up the Premier League title on Friday night and Manchester United all but out of the race for a top-four spot, neither team are going to improve on their current standing. That said, I'm sure that won't stop both teams - especially Spurs - wanting to end life at their ground in positive fashion.

3.34pm Spurs have spent the last 118 years at White Hart Lane but today, sees the final fixture played at the ground in its current form. Of course, the new stadium is currently being constructed next to the what is soon to become their former home but that will not stop the nostalgia of today.