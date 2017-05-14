Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoids questions over where the club need to improve after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur ruled out a top-four finish.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not looking beyond his side's Europa League final at the end of this season.

The Red Devils have suffered a disappointing league campaign in Mourinho's first year at the helm, with this afternoon's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur mathematically ruling them out of finishing in the top four.

Mourinho said that he is "fine" with the performances of his players in what was the last ever game at White Hart Lane having once again made a host of changes to his starting XI.

"I make that a team playing at the maximum of the potential with the players having motivation to win the last match at home and another team trying to find some balance even with players, some of them not playing in their best positions," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm fine with what we had in terms of individual performances, the two goals were bad goals that we conceded, but the team was not used to each other."

When asked what United need to do to compete next season, Mourinho added: "I don't want to think about it, I want to think about the final," before walking off camera.

United, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, will take on Ajax in the Europa League final on May 24.