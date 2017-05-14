May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,848
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (71')
Rooney (36'), Bailly (91')

Jose Mourinho walks out of post-match interview

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoids questions over where the club need to improve after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur ruled out a top-four finish.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 19:47 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not looking beyond his side's Europa League final at the end of this season.

The Red Devils have suffered a disappointing league campaign in Mourinho's first year at the helm, with this afternoon's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur mathematically ruling them out of finishing in the top four.

Mourinho said that he is "fine" with the performances of his players in what was the last ever game at White Hart Lane having once again made a host of changes to his starting XI.

"I make that a team playing at the maximum of the potential with the players having motivation to win the last match at home and another team trying to find some balance even with players, some of them not playing in their best positions," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm fine with what we had in terms of individual performances, the two goals were bad goals that we conceded, but the team was not used to each other."

When asked what United need to do to compete next season, Mourinho added: "I don't want to think about it, I want to think about the final," before walking off camera.

United, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, will take on Ajax in the Europa League final on May 24.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Kane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?
Mourinho "not upset" to miss out on top fourBlind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'
Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursDe Gea 'denied Old Trafford farewell'Mkhitaryan: "I try to be like a beast"Paul Pogba absent from United squadSchweinsteiger: 'Mourinho not behind exit'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney: 'We could have done better against Tottenham Hotspur'
Blind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewPochettino "very proud" of Spurs seasonDele Alli plays down Wembley concernsKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'
Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursAlli: 'Spurs have definitely improved'Levy: "It is Tottenham's time to shine"Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester UnitedPochettino expects "special" send-off
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 