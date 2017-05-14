May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,848
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (71')
Rooney (36'), Bailly (91')

Dele Alli plays down Wembley concerns

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli plays down concerns over the club's move to Wembley next season despite their poor recent record at the stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has played down concerns over his side's move to Wembley next season despite their struggles at the ground during the current campaign.

Spurs said goodbye to White Hart Lane after 118 years with a 2-1 win over Manchester United this afternoon, completing their first unbeaten league season at home since the 1964-65 campaign.

By contrast, Mauricio Pochettino's team have lost three of five outings at Wembley this season having used the national stadium as their home ground for European games, but Alli insists that their own performances - rather than the venue - were to blame for those results.

"You hear a lot about it not really being good for us, but I think what happened in the Champions League was not down to Wembley - it was down to our own performance. We know that," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's an unbelievable stadium and we just have to make sure we feel comfortable there. We've got to make sure next season it's going to be our home for the year so we've got to make it as much of a fortress as White Hart Lane has been."

Today's victory over Manchester United also confirmed second place for Spurs - their highest top-flight finish since 1963.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
