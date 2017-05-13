New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Manchester United reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Real Madrid and James Rodriguez's representatives have reportedly moved closer to an agreement over the player's exit from the Bernabeu this summer.

The Colombian international has only played a bit-part role at the Spanish giants this season, and it has been reported for a number of months that he would leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United are allegedly big admirers of the 25-year-old and according to RCN Radio, discussions have been taking place over a move to Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that Real president Florentino Perez told agent Jorge Mendes that the situation would be assessed at the end of the season, but it has been suggested that Rodriguez would like to move to United should Real give the attacker the green light to move elsewhere.

The report has also claimed that the transfer would be dependent on Wayne Rooney's next move, with it being stipulated in Rodriguez's contract with Adidas that he must wear the number 10 shirt.

Rodriguez has scored 36 goals since his £71m move from AS Monaco in 2014, but he has made a total of just 16 starts in La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Europa League match against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Read Next:
United to include Rooney in Lukaku offer?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Rodriguez, Jorge Mendes, Wayne Rooney, Florentino Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?
 Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Europa League match against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Manchester United to include Wayne Rooney as part of Romelu Lukaku offer?
 Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring in the Europa League match against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Celta Vigo (United win 2-1 on aggregate) - as it happened
Paul Pogba's father dies, age 79Sergio Romero planning on United stayPreview: Tottenham vs. Manchester UnitedDe Gea to remain benched for EL finalUnited staff will not attend EL final
Report: Chelsea rival United for MertensMourinho vows to make 'lots of changes'Mourinho concerned over Bailly banMourinho: "We suffered until the end"Ander Herrera: 'It was a crazy game'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Barcelona's Andre Gomes offered to Real Madrid, Juventus?
Ramos: 'We suffered against Atletico'Marcelo: 'Real Madrid never worried'Cristiano Ronaldo: 'CL final is 50-50'Zidane: 'Real not favourites against Juve'Result: Real Madrid reach Champions League final
Live Commentary: Atletico 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Gimenez returns, Danilo startsMan United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Pepe closing in on PSG moveAlaves 'unaware of Theo reports'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 