Manchester United reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid and James Rodriguez's representatives have reportedly moved closer to an agreement over the player's exit from the Bernabeu this summer.

The Colombian international has only played a bit-part role at the Spanish giants this season, and it has been reported for a number of months that he would leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United are allegedly big admirers of the 25-year-old and according to RCN Radio, discussions have been taking place over a move to Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that Real president Florentino Perez told agent Jorge Mendes that the situation would be assessed at the end of the season, but it has been suggested that Rodriguez would like to move to United should Real give the attacker the green light to move elsewhere.

The report has also claimed that the transfer would be dependent on Wayne Rooney's next move, with it being stipulated in Rodriguez's contract with Adidas that he must wear the number 10 shirt.

Rodriguez has scored 36 goals since his £71m move from AS Monaco in 2014, but he has made a total of just 16 starts in La Liga and the Champions League this season.