New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez 'wants Manchester United move'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
James Rodriguez reportedly wants to join Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is reportedly keen on joining Manchester United this summer.

The Colombia international has been linked to the Premier League over the past few months after failing to hold down a regular first-team spot under Zinedine Zidane.

The 25-year-old has started just nine La Liga matches and four in the Champions League, scoring seven goals and making eight assists in all competitions this season.

Liverpool have been among the clubs touted as a potential destination, but according to Don Balon, James is keen to play under Jose Mourinho at United.

The attacker joined Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup for Colombia.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho 'tells De Gea he can leave'
>
View our homepages for James Rodriguez, Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Real Madrid star James Rodriguez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'target £170m swoop for Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
Rashford vows to stay groundedAntoine Griezmann 'perfect' for UnitedMourinho: 'Derby not about Pep rivalry'Bernardo Silva 'edging closer to United move'Mourinho quiet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future
Mourinho: 'This is just the start for United'Ronaldo wishes Ibrahimovic speedy recoveryHerrera: 'Hazard has been best player'Blind "confident" playing at centre-backEmre Can supporting Man City in derby
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Real Madrid star James Rodriguez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squad for La Liga trip to Deportivo
Real Madrid confirm Bale calf injuryHazard in no rush to sign Chelsea dealZidane has no Gareth Bale regretsMarcelo accepts blame for Clasico defeatButragueno blasts Ramos red card
Sergio Ramos: "Red card was excessive"Zinedine Zidane: 'We lost our heads'Carvajal: 'Red card decided El Clasico'Karembeu urges Real Madrid to sign MbappeResult: Barca battle back at Bernabeu to take top spot
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 