Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is reportedly keen on joining Manchester United this summer.

The Colombia international has been linked to the Premier League over the past few months after failing to hold down a regular first-team spot under Zinedine Zidane.

The 25-year-old has started just nine La Liga matches and four in the Champions League, scoring seven goals and making eight assists in all competitions this season.

Liverpool have been among the clubs touted as a potential destination, but according to Don Balon, James is keen to play under Jose Mourinho at United.

The attacker joined Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup for Colombia.