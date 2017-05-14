Tottenham Hotspur have made one change to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester United at White Hart Lane.
Kyle Walker, who started Spurs' 1-0 defeat at West Ham United last Friday, is replaced by Kieran Trippier at right-back.
Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has made eight changes to the Man United team that faced Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.
Eric Bailly, who will be suspended for the final, Daley Blind and Jesse Lingard are the only players that retain their places.
Axel Tuanzebe starts at full-back, while fellow youngsters Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell are on the bench.
Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is not involved following the death of his father on Friday night.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen
Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Rooney, Mata, Lingard, Martial
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, McTominay, Rashford, Mitchell
Follow all the action from North London with Sports Mole's live text commentary.