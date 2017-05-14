May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
LIVE
Rooney (71')

Team News: Kieran Trippier replaces Kyle Walker as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United

Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Watford at White Hart Lane on February 6, 2016
Kieran Trippier replaces Kyle Walker in the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester United at White Hart Lane.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 15:57 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have made one change to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester United at White Hart Lane.

Kyle Walker, who started Spurs' 1-0 defeat at West Ham United last Friday, is replaced by Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has made eight changes to the Man United team that faced Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Eric Bailly, who will be suspended for the final, Daley Blind and Jesse Lingard are the only players that retain their places.

Axel Tuanzebe starts at full-back, while fellow youngsters Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell are on the bench.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is not involved following the death of his father on Friday night.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Rooney, Mata, Lingard, Martial
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, McTominay, Rashford, Mitchell

Follow all the action from North London with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy watches from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
expand
 