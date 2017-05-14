Kieran Trippier replaces Kyle Walker in the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester United at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur have made one change to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Manchester United at White Hart Lane.

Kyle Walker, who started Spurs' 1-0 defeat at West Ham United last Friday, is replaced by Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has made eight changes to the Man United team that faced Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Eric Bailly, who will be suspended for the final, Daley Blind and Jesse Lingard are the only players that retain their places.

Axel Tuanzebe starts at full-back, while fellow youngsters Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell are on the bench.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is not involved following the death of his father on Friday night.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Rooney, Mata, Lingard, Martial

Subs: Romero, Darmian, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, McTominay, Rashford, Mitchell

