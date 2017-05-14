May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 31,848
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Wanyama (6'), Kane (49')
Wanyama (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (71')
Rooney (36'), Bailly (91')

Harry Kane: 'Scoring winning goal in White Hart Lane finale is special'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that it is "special" to have scored the last ever winning goal at White Hart Lane following his side's 2-1 win over Man Utd.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 19:11 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said that it is "special" to have scored the last ever winning goal at White Hart Lane during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester United this afternoon.

Spurs bid farewell to their home of 118 years this afternoon, with goals from Victor Wanyama and Kane securing an unbeaten season in their final campaign at the stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now guaranteed to finish second this term - their highest top-flight finish since 1963 - and Kane is already setting his sights on going one better next season.

"What a way to finish. We wanted to win so badly in our last game. (I'd thought before the game that) to score the winning goal or something like that would be special, and for it to happen is just amazing," he told Sky Sports News.

"We're disappointed after losing out on the title again, but we're growing and getting better. Third, second and hopefully next season we'll be number one."

This season is the first time that Tottenham have gone through an entire league campaign unbeaten at home since 1964-65.

Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Fernandinho confident of squad improvement
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Victor Wanyama, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Manchester United agree deal for James Rodriguez?
Mourinho "not upset" to miss out on top fourBlind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'
Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursDe Gea 'denied Old Trafford farewell'Mkhitaryan: "I try to be like a beast"Paul Pogba absent from United squadSchweinsteiger: 'Mourinho not behind exit'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney: 'We could have done better against Tottenham Hotspur'
Blind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewPochettino "very proud" of Spurs seasonDele Alli plays down Wembley concernsKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'
Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursAlli: 'Spurs have definitely improved'Levy: "It is Tottenham's time to shine"Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester UnitedPochettino expects "special" send-off
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 