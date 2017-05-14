Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that it is "special" to have scored the last ever winning goal at White Hart Lane following his side's 2-1 win over Man Utd.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said that it is "special" to have scored the last ever winning goal at White Hart Lane during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester United this afternoon.

Spurs bid farewell to their home of 118 years this afternoon, with goals from Victor Wanyama and Kane securing an unbeaten season in their final campaign at the stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now guaranteed to finish second this term - their highest top-flight finish since 1963 - and Kane is already setting his sights on going one better next season.

"What a way to finish. We wanted to win so badly in our last game. (I'd thought before the game that) to score the winning goal or something like that would be special, and for it to happen is just amazing," he told Sky Sports News.

"We're disappointed after losing out on the title again, but we're growing and getting better. Third, second and hopefully next season we'll be number one."

This season is the first time that Tottenham have gone through an entire league campaign unbeaten at home since 1964-65.