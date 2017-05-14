Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expresses his pride in his side's season despite seeing them miss out on the Premier League title to Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "very proud" of his side's season despite missing out on the Premier League title to Chelsea.

Spurs guaranteed their highest league finish since 1963 with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United this afternoon in what was also the final game at White Hart Lane before Tottenham move stadium.

The match was Tottenham's first since seeing their title dream come to an end and Pochettino admitted that there were mixed emotions at the final whistle.

"It was a very good performance at White Hart Lane, the last one. And now we focus on the last two games," he told reporters.

"It's fantastic that we have achieved second position. We're disappointed but at the same time it is fantastic for us and to be unbeaten at White Hart Lane in the last season here is something to be happy with.

"We're very, very proud (of the season). Yes (we will miss White Hart Lane) but we have to move on."

Spurs will finish their season away to Leicester City and Hull City.