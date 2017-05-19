Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sets his sights on reaching 100 Premier League goals before the end of next season.

The 23-year-old shot to the top of the scoring charts for the current campaign with a four-goal haul in Thursday night's 6-1 victory over Leicester City, taking his tally to 26 this term and 75 overall.

A repeat of that next season would see him join an elite group of just 26 others to have reached a century of goals in the Premier League, and Kane is eager to achieve that as soon as possible.

"I think I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season. I am on 75 in the league and if there is another season like this then hopefully I can get to the 100. It would be a fantastic achievement," he told reporters.

"I think there were three games I did not score in (at the start of the season) and then I went on a good run.

"The biggest thing I'm proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals (across all competitions) is a big achievement. Hopefully next season I can get off in the first game, get a couple of goals and go from there."

Seventy of Kane's 75 Premier League goals have come in his last 90 appearances.