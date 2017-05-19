General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane eyes Premier League century next season

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sets his sights on reaching 100 Premier League goals before the end of next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has set himself a target of reaching 100 Premier League goals before the end of next season.

The 23-year-old shot to the top of the scoring charts for the current campaign with a four-goal haul in Thursday night's 6-1 victory over Leicester City, taking his tally to 26 this term and 75 overall.

A repeat of that next season would see him join an elite group of just 26 others to have reached a century of goals in the Premier League, and Kane is eager to achieve that as soon as possible.

"I think I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season. I am on 75 in the league and if there is another season like this then hopefully I can get to the 100. It would be a fantastic achievement," he told reporters.

"I think there were three games I did not score in (at the start of the season) and then I went on a good run.

"The biggest thing I'm proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals (across all competitions) is a big achievement. Hopefully next season I can get off in the first game, get a couple of goals and go from there."

Seventy of Kane's 75 Premier League goals have come in his last 90 appearances.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman not confident about Barkley stay
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Harry Kane nets four as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
Harry Kane eyes PL century next seasonPreview: Hull City vs. SpursSilva eyeing positive end to seasonKoeman not confident about Barkley stayShakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'
Pochettino hails "fantastic" KaneHarry Kane wants to reach 30-goal markTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XITottenham 'open discussions with Alves'Spurs keen on Freiburg forward Philipp?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 