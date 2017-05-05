Tottenham Hotspur trio Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are on the shortlist for April's Premier League Player of the Month award.

Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen all made the seven-man shortlist as Spurs won every league game last month to keep up the pressure on table-topping Chelsea.

Vertonghen's Belgium teammate Eden Hazard was also named on the shortlist for April, having registered four goals and one assist for Chelsea, along with compatriot Christian Benteke, who scored five goals for Crystal Palace.

In addition Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, who picked up five clean sheets in April, was also named, with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero completing the list having struck five goals last month.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, May 12.