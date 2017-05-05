Three Tottenham Hotspur players in running for April Premier League award

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur trio Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are on the shortlist for April's Premier League Player of the Month award.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Vertonghen's Belgium teammate Eden Hazard was also named on the shortlist for April, having registered four goals and one assist for Chelsea, along with compatriot Christian Benteke, who scored five goals for Crystal Palace.

In addition Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, who picked up five clean sheets in April, was also named, with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero completing the list having struck five goals last month.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, May 12.

Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
