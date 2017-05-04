New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City in running to sign Luke Shaw?

Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Manchester City are reportedly in the running to sign defender Luke Shaw from city neighbours Manchester United.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Manchester United defender Luke Shaw as a potential signing in the summer.

Shaw has endured a mixed relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho in recent months, and it is unclear whether Mourinho will keep the left-back at Old Trafford after his most recent injury setback.

The England international is not due back until the start of next season but according to The Sun, it has not stopped City from holding an interest in a possible transfer.

It is unclear whether United would want to help City out in their quest to sign more British players ahead of next season, but it appears that Guardiola could attempt to solve his problem at left-back by making an approach.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be in the running but with the North London outfit already having Danny Rose and Ben Davies, a big-money bid appears unlikely.

Shaw has made just 47 appearances for United since the club paid £27m for his signature in 2014.

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
